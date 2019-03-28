The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church
2243 Clouet Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church
2243 Clouet Street
View Map
Barbara Ann Stewart entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved mother Linda Johnson, David Johnson, Arnold Stewart, Michael (Evangeline) Stewart, Bridgett (Ricky) Stewart, Van (Tara) Stewart, Marlo (Julio) Stewart, Mia (Aubert) Cannon, Twayne (Keith) Abdul and Tammy Stewart. Daughter of the late Frank Stewart and Ethelyn S. Stewart. Sister of Burnell Stewart, Melvin Stewart, Marilyn Stewart, Elaine Sterling, Sandra Williams, Cheryl Stewart and the late Gerald Stewart and Lester Stewart. Also survived by 33 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also pastor, officers and members of Greater Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, Mt. Moriah Baptist church and all neighboring churches, employees of East Haven, Touro Infirmary, Ferncrest Manor, Reliable Healthcare, Resteel and Wing Snack are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Greater Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, 2243 Clouet Street beginning 10 am. Rev. Terrance A. Ranson, Sr., pastor officiating. Church visitation 9 am until service time. Interment Resthaven Memorial Park. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019
