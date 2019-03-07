Barbara Ann Videau entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 72. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA. Barbara was a retired secretary of Booker T. Washington High School. Loving wife of Prosper Videau. Loving mother of Byron Videau and Kimberly (Kentron) Reid. Daughter of the late Sam and Annie Bell Day. Sister of Melvin (Carolyn) Day, Mildred Day, Jimmie Ree Day, Betty Wright (Herman) Jones, and the late Gladys, McKinley, and Mary Willie Day; also survived by 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relative and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 1738 L. B. Landry Ave., New Orleans, LA on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Norman Francis, host pastor; Bishop Calena Browder, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: New Hope Cemetery-Gretna, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary