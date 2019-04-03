Barbara Hammett Bagley passed away peacefully at Christwood, on April 2, 2019. She was born on March 22, 1929 in New Orleans, LA to the late Henry L. Hammett and Alma Hammett Schwartz. Barbara was the loving mother of John H. Bagley (Claire), Lisa B. McKenzie (John Mark), the late Edward S. Bagley (Sue), and the late Peter M. Bagley. She was the proud grandmother of Jennifer Hart (Robby), Brian Bagley, James McKenzie (Kelly), Ross McKenzie, and Matthew McKenzie; great-grandmother of Bradley Hart. She was the sister of Joseph Schwartz, the late Alma Hammett, Henry Hammett, Jr., Robert Hammett, Donald Hammett, and John Hammett. The family is so grateful for the loving care and personal attention provided by Christwood. Barbara attended the Academy of the Sacred Heart and Newcomb College. She was an active member of St. Anselm Catholic Church, an excellent bridge player and avid reader. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Joseph Abbey, St. Tammany Parish Hospital, St. Tammany Art Association and Regina Coeli. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 306 St Mary St, Madisonville, LA 70447 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00AM with visitation from 10:00 AM until Mass time. Interment will follow the service at Theodore Dendinger Cemetery, Madisonville, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Abbey. Please Share a Memory on the Tribute Wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary