Barbara (Bob) Cecile Duncan Green entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 90 in Marietta, GA. Barbara leaves to cherish her memories her sister Dorothy Baker (Washington, D. C.). Loving great niece and caretaker Shari Pablo Jones. Devoted nieces Lois P. Washington, Althea Smith, Kim Weems-Sterling, Kazell Weems- Gray, and Janice Brown. One great niece Michaleen Brooks. Great-great niece Nakisha Forrest. One devoted nephew James Duncan, two great-great-nephews Joseph A. Berniard, Jr. and Deron Pablo. One sister-in-law Bessie Shaw Duncan (Washington, D. C). God-children Angelina Peters, Lisa Brown, Barry Adams and Joseph McCloud. Preceded her in death her beloved husband Anderson Green, parents Hero and Delia Duncan, two brothers Andrew and Floyd Duncan, sisters Eunice, Emelda, Grace and Celeste (Mama Les), two God-sons Reginald Duncan and Andrew Sterling. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, Staff and employees of Ochsner Clinics, East Jefferson Hospital, Tulane University and Armstrong International Airport are invited to attend The Christian Burial Mass on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church 1923 St. Philip St., New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation begins at 8:00 AM- 10:00 AM. Father Asare-Dankwah will officiate. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans,LA. Guestbook Online:www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 19, 2019