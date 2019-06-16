The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 St. Philip Street
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 581-4411
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Cecile Duncan "Bob" Green

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Cecile Duncan "Bob" Green Obituary
Barbara (Bob) Cecile Duncan Green entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the age of 90 in Marietta, GA. Barbara leaves to cherish her memories her sister Dorothy Baker (Washington, D. C.). Loving great niece and caretaker Shari Pablo Jones. Devoted nieces Lois P. Washington, Althea Smith, Kim Weems-Sterling, Kazell Weems- Gray, and Janice Brown. One great niece Michaleen Brooks. Great-great niece Nakisha Forrest. One devoted nephew James Duncan, two great-great-nephews Joseph A. Berniard, Jr. and Deron Pablo. One sister-in-law Bessie Shaw Duncan (Washington, D. C). God-children Angelina Peters, Lisa Brown, Barry Adams and Joseph McCloud. Preceded her in death her beloved husband Anderson Green, parents Hero and Delia Duncan, two brothers Andrew and Floyd Duncan, sisters Eunice, Emelda, Grace and Celeste (Mama Les), two God-sons Reginald Duncan and Andrew Sterling. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, Staff and employees of Ochsner Clinics, East Jefferson Hospital, Tulane University and Armstrong International Airport are invited to attend The Christian Burial Mass on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church 1923 St. Philip St., New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation begins at 8:00 AM- 10:00 AM. Father Asare-Dankwah will officiate. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans,LA. Guestbook Online:www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
Download Now