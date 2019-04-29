Barbara Clay Dallam passed away peacefully at her home in Metairie, Louisiana on April 25, 2019 at the age of 75. A New Orleans native, she was born to the late Wilton Lewis Clay and Marian Mouledoux Clay. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Roger Irvin Dallam and her siblings, Richard L. Clay, Sr. and Marilyn Clay Cresson. Barbara is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Brown (Torger), Cathleen Pfifer (James), David Clay, Sr. (Bonnie), Robert Clay and Chris Clay (Debbra); her 4 Godchildren, Jeffrey Clay, Kirsten Coco, Michelle Foster and Nicholas Pfifer; 25 nieces and nephews; 55 great nieces and nephews; and 1 great-great nephew. Barbara was a graduate of Mount Carmel Academy in 1961 and obtained her B.S. in English and Masters in Guidance and Counseling from Loyola University New Orleans. For 31 years, she was an English teacher at East Jefferson High School. During her lifetime, she served in the Presidencies of the Jefferson Bar Association Auxilary as well as the Law League of Louisiana. Barbara and her late husband, Roger were patrons of the Arts, as longtime members of the New Orleans Philharmonic Symphony, as well as world travelers, visiting six of the seven continents, with numerous trips to Europe over the years. They were Mardi Gras enthusiasts, as she was a member of the Krewe of Iris for many years. Barbara was especially fond of her beloved pets, Miniature Collie "Alex," and Bichon Friese "Beau." Her favorite pastime was watching daily episodes of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and annual TV specials, the "Westminster Dog Show" and the "Kentucky Derby," the last, while sipping on a mint julep. Barbara had an enormous collection (1000) of Panda bears including some porcelain pandas. Every year at school, she would have a Panda Day celebration with her students. In later years, Barbara played bridge with friends at the Jefferson Parish Senior Center. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass held at St. Dominic Church, 775 Harrison Ave. in New Orleans on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation at church will begin at 11:00 a.m. until Mass. Interment will follow in Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred or donations to . To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2019