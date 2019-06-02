|
|
Barbara Davis Pirie passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 80. Born in Bessemer, Alabama to the late Harold Davis and Elizabeth Johnson. Devoted wife of the late Captain James Glenn Pirie, died May 11, 1998. A realtor since 1978, Barbara leaves behind many family and friends to cherish her memory. Loving mother of James Graham Pirie, Bradley Glenn Pirie (Elaine Roberts Pirie) and David Jason Pirie (Lisa Kerr Pirie). Beloved grandmother of Matthew Glenn Pirie (Natalie Pirie), James Glenn Pirie, Patrick Glenn Roberts, Bradley Glenn Pirie, Jr., Anna Marie Pirie and Robert Glenn Pirie. Sister of Susan L. Warren (Eugene Warren). Barbara is also survived by a host of nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held privately at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 2 to June 4, 2019