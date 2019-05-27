Barbara Eisler Marcade passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 74. Beloved wife of the late John V. Marcade, Jr. Mother of Page Marcade Decker (Stephen), and John Scott Marcade (Partner Caroline Burg). Daughter of the late Octavia (Tovie) Lassalle Eisler and Raymond J. Eisler, Sr. Sister of Raymond J. Eisler, Jr. (Aleta), Bonnie Eisler Werner, (The Late Lester Werner) and The Late Betty Eisler Griffith. Grandmother of Grace and Gabrielle Decker. Barbara is also survived by her Uncle Albert Clavin, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a resident of Mandeville, Louisiana. The Family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the many doctors, nurses, and caretakers who cared for Barbara. A special thanks to Dr. Carinder and his staff at Northshore Oncology Associates, the Ochsner Infusion Suite staff, Dr. Henkelmann and the Mary Bird Perkins staff, Dr. Suarez and staff, C & C Drugs, The Hospice House of St. Tammany, as well as St. Tammany Parish Hospital, Home Health, and Hospice. Also, a big thank you to all of their family and friends who assisted in any way during this difficult journey. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home. To view and sign the family guest book please visit www.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 27 to May 28, 2019