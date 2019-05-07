Barbara Guidry Templet passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved Companion of Mehmet Kalender for 18 years. Mother of Renee Templet Apostol. Daughter of the late Hilton Joseph Guidry and Enola Mae Guidry. Grandmother of Amber Apostol, Michael Apostol Jr., Myles Diaz III, Maye-Lynne Diaz and the late Alexander Diaz. Also survived by other sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was employed by West Jefferson Medical Center and retired after 25 years of service. She was a member of White Dove Fellowship and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a native of Golden Meadow, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 7pm. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6pm until 10pm. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 9, 2019