Barbara Jean White Raymond "entered into eternal rest" on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the age of 68. She was a lifelong resident of New Orleans and a real estate appraiser and broker for over thirty years. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald White. She leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Dorothy R. White; devoted husband, Jimmie Raymond, Jr.; daughters: Aisha Brown Stone (Verdell) and Ashley Stevenson; stepchildren, Julius (Dana) and Jamie Raymond; grandchildren: Savannah Joy Stone, Jaq'Kehius, Chase and Jalah Raymond; brothers, Ronald White, Sr. and Vandell McKenzie; sister, Penelope White; loving uncle, Clarence Rose; godchildren: Troy Brown, Brain Williams, Toi White-Madison and Destani Lee and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of Historic Second Baptist Church and Grace Fellowship Teaching Ministries, members of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors, Veterans Administration, employees of Pan Americans Life, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration and ILA Local 3000 are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service at Historic Second Baptist Church, 2505 Marengo St., N.O.LA. 70115 on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will began at 8:30 a.m. Pastor Robert B. Jackson officiating. Interment: Providence Memorial Park Mausoleum. 8200 Airline Drive Metairie, La. 70003. Arrangements Entrusted To Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc. 2715 Danneel St. N.O.LA 70113. Information: (504) 895-4903. To sign online guestbook please visit www.estellejwilsonfuneralhome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019