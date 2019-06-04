|
Barbara Lynn Cazier-Ayo, 64 of Angie, LA died on Saturday, June 01, 2019, at her residence in Angie, LA. Born, Saturday, April 02, 1955 in San Pedro, CA to Wendell Dickson Cazier and Davonia Gilda Zirschky Cazier. Survived by her Husband - James P. Ayo, Mother - Davonia Gilda Zirschky Cazier, Son - Shawn Myers, Daughter - Amberly Potter, Grandsons - Finnley Potter, Logan Potter, Trent Myers, Brigham Myers, Sisters - Vonnie Owens, Deborah Swartz, Brothers - Russell Cazier, and Gregory Cazier. She was predeceased by her Father - Wendell Dickson Cazier. She was a member of Job's Daughters as a teenager and a longtime employee of Di Christina's Restaurant in Covington. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 West 21st Avenue Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 9:00 AM to service time. Interment in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Covington, LA. The family would like to thank the nurses from St. Tammany Parish Hospice, especially Danielle, Melissa, Rachel, and Janet. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 10, 2019