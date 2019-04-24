The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
5101 Westbank Expressway
Marrero, LA 70072
(504) 341-9421
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Kerley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Maria Leon Kerley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Maria Leon Kerley Obituary
Barbara Maria Leon Kerley passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Richmond, TX at the age of 59. She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Kerry Kerley. Loving mother of Jennifer Mizell Nicholas, Lloyd Leon, Adam Leon and Daniel Leon. A proud grandmother of Jessica, Nikias, Havana, Jasmine, Chyna, Ethan, Joseph and a great grandchild, Sylar. Daughter of Maria Morales Leon and German Juan Leon. Sister of Juan Leon, George Leon, Richard Fitzgerald and Alex Leon. She is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Barbara was born in Havana, Cuba and came to the United States in 1968. She was a resident of New Orleans, LA for most of her life and later moved to Rosenberg. TX with her soul mate, Kerry. She had a passion for singing all genres of music, gardening, and cooked with her vegetables for the family. It made her happy to spend time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. She was a kind, gentle soul who loved the Lord and sang in the Church Choir at Believer's Life Family Church in Harvey for many years. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 5:00 pm. Visitation beginning at 3:00 pm until service time. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Westside/Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now