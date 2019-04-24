Barbara Maria Leon Kerley passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Richmond, TX at the age of 59. She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Kerry Kerley. Loving mother of Jennifer Mizell Nicholas, Lloyd Leon, Adam Leon and Daniel Leon. A proud grandmother of Jessica, Nikias, Havana, Jasmine, Chyna, Ethan, Joseph and a great grandchild, Sylar. Daughter of Maria Morales Leon and German Juan Leon. Sister of Juan Leon, George Leon, Richard Fitzgerald and Alex Leon. She is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Barbara was born in Havana, Cuba and came to the United States in 1968. She was a resident of New Orleans, LA for most of her life and later moved to Rosenberg. TX with her soul mate, Kerry. She had a passion for singing all genres of music, gardening, and cooked with her vegetables for the family. It made her happy to spend time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. She was a kind, gentle soul who loved the Lord and sang in the Church Choir at Believer's Life Family Church in Harvey for many years. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 5:00 pm. Visitation beginning at 3:00 pm until service time. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary