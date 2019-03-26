The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
For more information about
Barbara Vasterling
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Vasterling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Miller Vasterling

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Miller Vasterling Obituary
Barbara Miller Vasterling passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was 78 years of age. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald M. Vasterling; loving mother of Jennifer Vasterling; grandmother of Alison Brailey; mother-in-law of Kevin Brailey; and daughter of the late Eugene F. and Helen F. Miller. Barbara was born and raised in New Orleans, and received her Bachelors of Arts from Newcomb College, and her Masters of Arts from University of New Orleans. She was a retired high school English teacher, and the latter part of her career was spent at Ben Franklin High School. Barbara was lifelong member of Salem United Church of Christ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 11:00AM until 2:00PM. Interment will take place at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara's memory to the of Greater New Orleans. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now