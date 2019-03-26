Barbara Miller Vasterling passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was 78 years of age. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald M. Vasterling; loving mother of Jennifer Vasterling; grandmother of Alison Brailey; mother-in-law of Kevin Brailey; and daughter of the late Eugene F. and Helen F. Miller. Barbara was born and raised in New Orleans, and received her Bachelors of Arts from Newcomb College, and her Masters of Arts from University of New Orleans. She was a retired high school English teacher, and the latter part of her career was spent at Ben Franklin High School. Barbara was lifelong member of Salem United Church of Christ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 11:00AM until 2:00PM. Interment will take place at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum, 5454 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans, on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 9:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Barbara's memory to the of Greater New Orleans. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary