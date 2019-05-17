Barbara Nunes Jongbloed passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 68. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Anthony Jongbloed, her sons Brian, Brad (Ashley), and Brent Jongbloed. She is also survived by her beautiful granddaughter Brooke Jongbloed. She was the daughter of the late Victor G. Nunes, Jr. and Evelyn Aupest Nunes. Sister of Donna (David) Avant, and the late Wayne Nunes (Martelle) and Lydia Pelias. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was a 1969 graduate of St. Mary's Dominican High School and received a degree in Education from Louisiana State University in New Orleans. She started her teaching career at St. Benilde Elementary School and spent the bulk of her teaching career at St. Philip Neri Elementary School in Metairie. She was a devout Catholic and taught the Sacrament of Communion to many, many students over the years. She was always thrilled to meet one of her former students as they progressed into adulthood, and she could see what fine individuals they had become. She hoped that she had contributed a least a small part to their success. She also deeply loved her granddaughter Brooke, and was so pleased to see what a terrific young lady she was becoming. She had many friends whose company she enjoyed. We are also thankful to Notre Dame Hospice for their great care and service. Friends and relatives of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Philip Neri Church, 6500 Kawanee Ave., Metairie, Louisiana on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 12 noon. Visitation is also at St. Philip Neri from 10am until Mass time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for Masses in honor of Barbara's memory. Leitz-Eagan is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Inurnment at will take place at Metairie Cemetery near Lakelawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, Louisiana. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.can Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 21, 2019