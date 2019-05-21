|
Barbara Pettett Doody, age 80 of Covington, LA died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Pontchartrain Health Care Center in Mandeville, LA. Born, Sunday, September 18, 1938 in Cincinnati, OH to Phillip Wayne Pettett and Virginia Hanley Pettett. Survived by her Son - Daniel Frederick Reasor, Jr. (Melodee), Step-Daughters - Dana Lori Doody (Linda Bryant), Lyn Doody-Rawls (David Rawls), Kathleen Doody (Jay Joyce), Grandsons - Jason Reasor, Nicholas Rawls, Granddaughters - Justine Reasor , Ashley Rawls, and Jessica DeFrances (Dan). She was predeceased by her Husband - Louis Clarence Doody, Jr., Father - Phillip Wayne Pettett, Mother - Virginia Hanley Pettett, Sisters – Phyllis Pettett and Janice Davis Birkenshaw. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, 2280 W. 21st Ave. Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home 2260 W. 21St Ave. Covington, LA 70433. Interment in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens Covington, LA. Memorial donations may be made either to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, #1 N. Marigold Dr., Covington, LA 70433 or St. Paul's School, 917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington, LA 70433 or St. Tammany Parish Humane Society, 20384 Harrison Ave. Covington, LA 70433 http://www.sthumane.org/civicrm/contribute. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 23, 2019