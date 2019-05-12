The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Barbara Robin Anderson passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul C. Anderson. Mother of Martin "Sonny" H. Glass, Jr. and stepmother of Paul S. Anderson, Noel Anderson, Sr. (Ann), Lance Anderson, Sr. (Anna), and Aileen Anderson Crull (Dale). Step-grandmother of 17 and step-great-grandmother of 10. Daughter of the late Simon E. Robin, Sr. and Ludie Kidder Robin. Sister of Simon E. Robin, Jr. (Patty) and Althea Robin. Age 71, a native of Algiers, LA and resident of Avondale, LA. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service at First Baptist Church of Avondale, 360 South Jamie Blvd., Avondale, LA on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 6 PM. Interment will be in Restlawn Park Cemetery, Avondale, LA. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 12 to May 19, 2019
