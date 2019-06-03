|
|
Barbara Ruth Schoendorf Dussor departed this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her home in Belle Chasse, LA. She was 68 years old. Wife of the late John Dussor. Beloved mother of Dominic and Phillip Dussor. Grandmother of Liam Dussor. Sister of Connie and Ken Schoendorf. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Services and burial were privately held. Arrangements entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504)208-2119. Please visit http://www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 6, 2019