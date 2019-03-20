Barnel Keith Michael entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the age of 54. He was a resident of Lutcher, LA. He was born on January 14, 1965. Barnel was the son of the late James Michael and Hazel and Johnny Bowser; father of Tenedra Jackson-Manuel, Cowan Collins, and Jayden Michael; two "bonus children" JaNeese Thomas and Tyler J. Horten; brother of Kenneth (Renee) Michael, Veronica Davis, Doris (Stanley) Taylor, Catherine Michael Poche, and Katrina Michael Clayton. Barnel was a graduate of Lutcher High School, Class of 1983 and Southeast College of Technology, Class of 2000. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Michael, Hazel and Johnny Bowser and nieces LaToya Michael and Tellay'Jah Bethancourt. All neighboring communities and churches are invited to join the family for a Home Going Celebration on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 am from First Community Antioch Baptist Church, 10860 Hwy. 3125, Lutcher, LA 70071. Viewing and Visitation will be held from 8am-10am. Rev. Ferdinand Gaines, Pastor. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Paulina, LA. Treasures of Life Funeral Services entrusted with his final care. 315 E. Airline Hwy, Gramercy, LA 70052. "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a TREASURE!" Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary