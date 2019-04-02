|
|
Barney D. McLain, age 78 of Covington, LA died on Monday, April 01, 2019, at his residence. Born, Saturday, April 20, 1940 in Covington, LA to Donice McLain and Marie Pearl McLain. Barney was a Graduate of Covington High School and was a retired State Police Lieutenant and also retired from the St. Tammany Parish Assessor's Office. Survived by his Wife - Kathryn "Beth" Barker McLain, Daughter - Amy E. McLain, Sisters - Sharon M. Plaisance (Bob), and Karen M. Moore. Also survived by many In-Laws, and cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved Son – Jason E. McLain, Father - Donice McLain, Mother - Marie Pearl McLain, Brothers - Earl D. McLain, Troy McLain, and Sister - Joann McLain. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in Chapel at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 04, 2019 at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 West 21st Avenue Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Thursday, April 04, 2019 from 1:00 PM to service time. Interment in J. M. Fussell Cemetery Covington, LA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fitzgerald Methodist Church General Fund or to the Food Ministry, 80007 Fitzgerald Methodist Church Road, Covington, LA 70435. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com www.ejfieldingfh.com/>
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019