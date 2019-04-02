The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 892-9222
Resources
More Obituaries for Barney McLain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barney D. McLain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barney D. McLain Obituary
Barney D. McLain, age 78 of Covington, LA died on Monday, April 01, 2019, at his residence. Born, Saturday, April 20, 1940 in Covington, LA to Donice McLain and Marie Pearl McLain. Barney was a Graduate of Covington High School and was a retired State Police Lieutenant and also retired from the St. Tammany Parish Assessor's Office. Survived by his Wife - Kathryn "Beth" Barker McLain, Daughter - Amy E. McLain, Sisters - Sharon M. Plaisance (Bob), and Karen M. Moore. Also survived by many In-Laws, and cousins. He was predeceased by his beloved Son – Jason E. McLain, Father - Donice McLain, Mother - Marie Pearl McLain, Brothers - Earl D. McLain, Troy McLain, and Sister - Joann McLain. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service in Chapel at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 04, 2019 at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 West 21st Avenue Covington, LA 70433. Visitation on Thursday, April 04, 2019 from 1:00 PM to service time. Interment in J. M. Fussell Cemetery Covington, LA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fitzgerald Methodist Church General Fund or to the Food Ministry, 80007 Fitzgerald Methodist Church Road, Covington, LA 70435. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com www.ejfieldingfh.com/>
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now