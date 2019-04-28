Bart B. Thibodeaux, age 64, lifetime resident of New Orleans, LA went to be with his Lord on April 24th, 2019 at 6:32 pm. Bart was perceived indestructible as he conquered all obstacles of his illness since the 1980's. His resilience prompted his wife Kathy to joke that even though he was not entirely in good health, he would be around long after she was gone. The finality of his life came when he was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer, as it proved to be the end of Bart the Indestructible. Bart came into this world August 12, 1954 and was raised in the city of New Orleans. Bart being a Leo was very symbolic since the Lion is the King of the Jungle, and Bart was King of his domain. Bart and Kathy founded the business Bart's Office Furniture Repairs inc. in 1978 after Bart identified the need for this service in his industry. He opened his business as a sole entity and cultivated it over the years until he turned it over to his wife and daughters in the early 2000's due to his declining health. Bart still gave guidance to his wife and daughters in the business over the course of 2 decades to help navigate growth of the firm. Bart also enjoyed going to races, knocking structures down, being an arborist (ask his neighbors), and fireworks. If you have ever been to one of his famous or infamous (depending on your experience) New Year's Eve parties, you can truly appreciate just how much Bart liked to blow things up. Of all Bart's many accomplishments, his most cherished, and honored is his family. Bart and Kathy were married in 1975, and together they raised four strong, intelligent, beautiful daughters. They are also the grandparents of 3 beautiful granddaughters (yes all girls). Bart was preceded in death by his father Joseph E. Thibodeaux. He leaves behind his loving family and will be deeply missed by: his mother Irene; his wife Kathleen; daughters: Courtney (Pat), Ashley (Mike), Kasie (Jason), and Alexie; his sister Paula Puglise (Richard); three beautiful granddaughters: Kaylie (Courtney), Elizabeth & Addison (Ashley); and many other family members and friends. Bart made an impact on all he encountered and will truly be missed by all who knew him...and those who knew of him. At Bart's request, please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers please donate in Bart's honor to Take Paws rescue https://www.takepawsrescue.org/. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 4pm. A visitation will begin at 2pm. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2019