Beatrice "Bea" Iemmola Lopinto passed away on February 26th at Peristyle Residence in Metairie, Louisiana. She was born on July 23, 1920. A native of Westwego, Bea was a resident of Metairie for the past 64 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Lopinto, and her parents, Josephine Caluda Iemmola and Francisco Iemmola. She was also preceded in death by her five siblings, Leah Paternostro, Rose Martin, Mary Richards, Nicholas Iemmola and Anna Mire, as well as her grandson, William Dwyer. She is survived by her son, Salvador Lopinto (Dierdra), and two daughters, Theresa Lopinto St. Pierre (Jean) and Frances Lopinto Dwyer (Bill), as well as twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Bea served as a 4th grade teacher at St. Louis King of France School in Metairie. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at St. Angela Merici Catholic Church in Metairie. She made a St. Joseph Alter in the 1970's and served dinner to her family and friends in thanksgiving for her son's recovery from a brain aneurysm. Christmas and Easter holidays were her favorite times to make Italian dishes of Faccia de Vecchia, stuffed artichokes, and fried cauliflower. She had a passion for working on her lawn and garden. In her later years, she enjoyed embroidery, walking to Mass every day, and outings with her dear friend, Rosemary Constantine Lundgren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11am. A visitation will begin at 10am. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019