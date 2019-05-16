The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
For more information about
Beatrice Matthews
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Matthews

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beatrice Matthews Obituary
Beatrice Matthews age 98, a native and resident of Houma, La, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mount Pilgrim B.C., 146 banks Street, Houma, La. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Harding and Niece Priscilla Sims and sister, Mrs. Hazel M. Boykin, She is also survived by a a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren,nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was a life long member of Residence Baptist Church, where she served as a deaconess. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Priscilla Cooks and Joseph Matthews, brothers Cleveland, Clifford, Johnny, Robert and Clarence Matthews and sisters, Sadie M. Theriot and Lillian M. Fitch. Burial will immediately follow funeral services at Union Benevolent Cemetery, Larry Street Houma, La. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS-TERREBONNE FUNERAL HOME, INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now