Beatrice Matthews age 98, a native and resident of Houma, La, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Mount Pilgrim B.C., 146 banks Street, Houma, La. She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Harding and Niece Priscilla Sims and sister, Mrs. Hazel M. Boykin, She is also survived by a a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren,nieces and nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was a life long member of Residence Baptist Church, where she served as a deaconess. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Priscilla Cooks and Joseph Matthews, brothers Cleveland, Clifford, Johnny, Robert and Clarence Matthews and sisters, Sadie M. Theriot and Lillian M. Fitch. Burial will immediately follow funeral services at Union Benevolent Cemetery, Larry Street Houma, La. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS-TERREBONNE FUNERAL HOME, INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019