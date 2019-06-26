|
|
Beatrice Phillips entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 64. She leaves to cherish her memories her four daughters Mia Simmons-Reed (Larry), Trinease Phillips-Matthews (Brandon), Sheena Phillips and Georlisha Davis (Chaz) and one son Eldridge Phillips. Thirteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four sisters, and four brothers, and four God-daughters. Preceded in death by her mother Youla Phillips, father Milton Oliver two brothers, four sisters and her grandparents Beatrice Williams, Willie Williams, Octave and Louise Phillips. also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home (Family Center) 1615 St. Philip St., New Orleans, LA. Visitation begins at 8:00 AM. Pastor Troy Cause will officiate. Interment Holt Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook online: www:charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019