The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 St. Philip Street
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 581-4411
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
8:00 AM
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 St. Philip Street
New Orleans, LA 70116
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 St. Philip Street
New Orleans, LA 70116
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beatrice Phillips Obituary
Beatrice Phillips entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the age of 64. She leaves to cherish her memories her four daughters Mia Simmons-Reed (Larry), Trinease Phillips-Matthews (Brandon), Sheena Phillips and Georlisha Davis (Chaz) and one son Eldridge Phillips. Thirteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, four sisters, and four brothers, and four God-daughters. Preceded in death by her mother Youla Phillips, father Milton Oliver two brothers, four sisters and her grandparents Beatrice Williams, Willie Williams, Octave and Louise Phillips. also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home (Family Center) 1615 St. Philip St., New Orleans, LA. Visitation begins at 8:00 AM. Pastor Troy Cause will officiate. Interment Holt Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook online: www:charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
Download Now