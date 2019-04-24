Beatrice Stewart Gable Armstrong entering into her eternal rest on April 11, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1946 in New Orleans, LA to Louise D. Gable and Raymond R. Gable Sr. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry H. Armstrong. She is the loving mother of Alicia Page McNeil (Howard), Alfred Page (Jacqueline), Terrence Page (Tracy) and Jermaine Page. Caring grandmother of Tramaine Kirkland, Iraneka Donseroux, Terrence Page, Jr., Tiara Page and Kaleb Page and great-grandmother of Juelz Bickham, Kayla Donseroux and E'mani Patterson. Sister of Ramona G. Horn, Raymond R. Gable, Jr. and Eldred I. Gable. She will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Beatrice graduated from McDonogh 35 High School and went on to attend Southern University of New Orleans. Beatrice spent many years as a Senior Office Support Specialist for the Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service at New Home Ministries Church, 1616 Robert C. Blake Blvd New Orleans, LA on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11 AM. A visitation will begin at 9 AM. Interment will follow at Lafayette Cemetery No. 2. The repass will follow at the National Association of Letter Carriers, 4200 Elysian Fields Ave. New Orleans, La. To view and sign the guest book, please visit www.LeitzEaganFuneralHome.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary