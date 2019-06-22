Benjamin H. Baldwin, Jr. transitioned to eternity on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born on December 25, 1931 to the late Benjamin H. Baldwin, Sr. and the late Victoria Washington Baldwin. Benjamin was married on June 16, 1956 to Elizabeth Jackson Baldwin and from this union one child was born, Troy Lynn. Benjamin was a retired U. S. Postal employee and worked at the Bywater Station in New Orleans, Louisiana for 39 years. Through the years, he received numerous awards and commendations. He was also a veteran of the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Calvin, Ernest and Isaiah and sisters: Catherine B. Ruffin and Leonell B. Moss. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Jackson Baldwin, daughter, Dr. Troy Lynn Baldwin, sister: Victoria B. Steward, godchildren: Kelvin Donsereaux, Sr., Dr. Karen Jackson Bradberry and Jayden Elizabeth Jackson. He is the brother-in-law of Emma Thompson, Albertine Baldwin, Henry Jackson, Shirley Jackson, Rogers Jackson, Rebia Jackson and the late Joseph & Delores Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pastors, officers and members of Greater Providence Baptist Church, St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church and neighboring churches, employees of the United States Postal Service, family and friends are invited to attend the services at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Greater Providence Baptist Church, 623 Newton Street, New Orleans, LA, 70114. Professional services entrusted to Murray Henderson Funeral Home.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 25, 2019