Benjamin Joseph Jaramillo was called to his Heavenly Father on December 7th, 2018. He was born June 23rd, 1927 in Metairie, LA to Vicente Jaramillo and Lucille Ramirez. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Lucila Giraldo Jaramillo, as well as two sisters, Gloria Ochoa and Ligia Molina. He is survived by his brother Ivan Jaramillo (Angela), his sister Ruby Zuleta, and 4 daughters, Mary Ellen Jaramillo, Beatriz Ortego (Jim), Luz Castaneda (Buddy), Martha Cecilia Jaramillo. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Benjamin (Benji) was an employee of Sears Roebuck & Company for over 20 years and retired in 1987. He spent his retirement living in Colombia, South America surrounded by friends and family who adored him. All friends and loved ones are invited to attend a memorial service being held on Monday, March 11th, 2019 @ 7:30 pm at St. Jerome's Catholic Church. 2402 33rd Street, Kenner, LA 70065. Online Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2019