Bennie Harrison, the husband of Reola Jackson-Harrison departed this life on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Northridge Community Care Center in Baker, LA. He was 94 years old, a World War II Veteran, a native of Covington, LA., resident of New Orleans, LA. and Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation is at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 2145 South Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA. from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, Saturday, February 23, 2019. Religious service is at 11 am, Bishop Arnold Little I, Officiating. He is survived by wife, Reola Jackson-Harrison, daughter Essie Harrison a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Invited are: First COGIC United, Harvest Time Fellowship COGIC, Taxi Cab Companies of New Orleans, Anita's Restaurant, Plaquemine Sheriff's, Frank's Restaurant, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy J. Paul, Jr., Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Prayer Tower COGIC, WW II Veterans, Northridge Community Care Center, Bellsouth, Family and Friends. Interment: Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 West Mt. Pleasant Rd., Zachary,LA., 70791, Monday, February 25, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Services entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA. 70726
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bennie Harrison.
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 665-8002
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2019