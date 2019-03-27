|
|
Benny Edward Firstley, III passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the age of 58. He was the beloved son of Anna Frances Cloud Firstley and Benny Edward Firstley, Jr. He was the loving companion of Nicole Jackson and the loving father of Marlon Firstley and Zuri Firstley. He was the devoted grandfather of Juavon and Dah'lia Firstley, Narcisse Jones, and Marley Reed. Benny was the brother of Gail Marie Firstley Hughes (Clarence) and the late Sheryl Ann Firstley Reed, Darrell and the Kenneth Firstley. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend his Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, March 30, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Douglas Taylor, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery and Mausoleum, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019