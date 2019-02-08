The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Berend "Ben" Haveman


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Berend "Ben" Haveman Obituary
Berend (Ben) Haveman passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Ann Weilbacher Haveman. Loving father of Kristin Haveman Todd (John Robert Todd, II) and Hans Pieter Haveman. Son of the late Janita Spraakman Haveman and Pieter Haveman. Brother of Christiaan Pieter Haveman (Mieke Repko Haveman). He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Liam, Charlie, Onno, Denvur, Trent, Charlotte and Hayes. He was born in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands. He attended the College of Marine Engineering and emigrated to the United States in the early 1960s. Throughout his life he worked in the maritime industry and later started his own company, Technical Maritime Associates. He continued his work with TMA until his retirement in 2006. He had a life long passion for sailing and all things nautical. He was fiercely loyal and had a strong love for family. This was particularly evident in his generosity with his children and grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial services at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 312 Lafitte Street, Mandeville, LA 70448 on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation at the church on Monday beginning at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mr. Haveman to be made to either Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Attention: Northshore Hero, 4950 Essen Lane, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808 and/or Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation-Save Our Lake Memorial, P.O. Box 6965 Metairie, LA 70009 E.J. Fielding Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2019
