Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 St. Philip Street
New Orleans, LA 70116
(504) 581-4411
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Bernadette Ann Hall Batiste entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the age of 73. She leaves to cherish her memories five children Tyrone and Ivy Batiste, Jr. (Jeanine Ruby), Denise Batiste-Holliday, Patrice, and Troyee Batiste. Three brothers Eugene Hall, Jerome and Theofield Williams, two sisters Felicia Bargky and Gizelda Taylor. Five children; Tyrone and Ivy Batiste, Jr., (Jeanine Ruby), Denise Batiste Holiday, Patrice and Troyee Batiste. Five grandchildren Ashley, Brittany, Arione, Robinitra, and Joshua Ivy Batiste and one great-grandson Omari Wheeler. Preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Mary Hall, three brothers, Glynn, James Hall, Tyronne Williams and one sister Eunice Richardson. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10 AM at Charbonnet Labat Glapion Funeral Home (Chapel of Roses) 1615 St. Philip St. New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation begins at 9 AM. Pastor Ronnie London Officiating. Interment Providence Memorial Park, Metairie, LA. Guestbook online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504-581-4411).
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019
