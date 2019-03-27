|
On March 25, 2019 God called his precious child Bernadette home at the age of 66. Her love and memories will forever remain in the hearts of her mother, Shirley Ross Gibson; devoted husband, Warren Boudoin, Sr.; her children, Brittany (Calvin) Johnson, Warren Jr. and Danielle (Will) Boudoin; grandchildren, Hauron Jr. and Kendi Robinson, Braylon and Aubree Williams; siblings, John (Minnie) Gibson, Jr. and Cheryl (Greg) Dodd; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, the community, members of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, West St. John Elementary and Second Ward High's Class of 1971, are invited to attend a mass of Christian burial on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 am from the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2349 LA-18, Edgard, LA 70049. Visitation will be held at the church from 8 am until the time of service. Father Robustiano Morgia-celebrant. Her final resting place will be at St. Philip Catholic Church Cemetery Vacherie, LA. Final care entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services 315 E. Airline Hwy. Gramercy, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019