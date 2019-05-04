The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Bernard A. "Benny" Albers Sr.

Bernard A. "Benny" Albers Sr.
Bernard A. "Benny" Albers, Sr. passed away Wednesday, May 1,2019 in Metairie, Louisiana at the age of 73. Bernard A. "Benny" Albers, Sr. was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 15, 1945. He lived a life full of laughter. He was a humble man and loved anyone he came in contact with. He enjoyed fishing, WWE Wrestling, tinkering with anything mechanical and spending time with his grandkids. If you became a friend, you became a friend for life. Bernard is the son of the late Santa P. Albers and the late John P. Albers. Husband of the late Roberta Bell Albers. Father of Dorothy J. Albers, Rechonda R. Reno, Shalae M. Thornhill, Bernard A. Albers Jr., Rosemary B. Tackett, Doris C. Blache and the late Shad E. Albers. Brother of Catherine "Kathy" Albers, Barbra A. Morel, Carol A. Cortez, Mary A. Albers, Angelo A. Albers, the late John E. Albers, the late Paul Albers, the late Roy Albers and the late John P. Albers, Jr. Grandfather of Kayla, Heather, Kourtney, Destiney, Haley, Shayla, Starla, Andrew, Philip, Anthony "AJ", and Nevaeh. Great Grandfather of Naomi, Delilah, Zynobia, Bailey and Elijah. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Gardens Cemetery, St. Rose. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 6, 2019
