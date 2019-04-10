Bernard A. Wortmann (PIM), passed away on April 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dona Gulotta Wortmann for 62 years. He is survived by his daughter Marie Keller and sons Bernard "B.J." and Wayne; six grandchildren; and his sister Mrs. Virginia (Wortmann) Dingeman. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Augustine Wortmann; and brothers John, Edward, Albert, Jacob, and Ernest Wortmann. He retired at the rank of SGT. Major with 25 years in the United States Army and served in the Korean campaign, as well as the Vietnam conflict. Also, retired from the United States Postal Service. During his retirement years he enjoyed spending quality time with his family and his hobbies of hunting and fishing. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Saturday morning from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Interment will take place in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary