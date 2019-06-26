|
Bernard "Nardy" Sanchez Sr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 37 years Marilyn A. Sanchez, five children; Santrice (Everette) Sanchez Ducro, Bernard (Jovan Roussell) Sanchez Jr., Daniel Sanchez, Derrick (Cassandra) Turner and Selika Thomas. Six siblings; Gwylen Sanchez, Emelda (Willie) Sherman, Bernadette (the late Joe) Robinson, Janell Johnson, Cynthia Lewis and Eric Harris. His best friends; Rev. Alton Pitts and Leonard Stewart. Also survived by 27 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Marilyn E. Sanchez and Daniel Walton, four sisters; Gilda Burbank, Carlette and Rechelle Sanchez and Erica Harris, one brother Kenneth Sanchez, one son James Turner III and two grandchildren Larry Ramee III and Chris Lewis. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, June 27, 2019 at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street beginning 10 am. Parlor visitation 9 am until service time. Professional Services Entrusted To: Littlejohn Funeral Home. Cal K. Johnson, Manager/ Funeral Director. Info: 504-940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019