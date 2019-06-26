The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard "Nardy" Sanchez Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernard "Nardy" Sanchez Sr. Obituary
Bernard "Nardy" Sanchez Sr. entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted wife of 37 years Marilyn A. Sanchez, five children; Santrice (Everette) Sanchez Ducro, Bernard (Jovan Roussell) Sanchez Jr., Daniel Sanchez, Derrick (Cassandra) Turner and Selika Thomas. Six siblings; Gwylen Sanchez, Emelda (Willie) Sherman, Bernadette (the late Joe) Robinson, Janell Johnson, Cynthia Lewis and Eric Harris. His best friends; Rev. Alton Pitts and Leonard Stewart. Also survived by 27 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Marilyn E. Sanchez and Daniel Walton, four sisters; Gilda Burbank, Carlette and Rechelle Sanchez and Erica Harris, one brother Kenneth Sanchez, one son James Turner III and two grandchildren Larry Ramee III and Chris Lewis. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service on Friday, June 27, 2019 at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street beginning 10 am. Parlor visitation 9 am until service time. Professional Services Entrusted To: Littlejohn Funeral Home. Cal K. Johnson, Manager/ Funeral Director. Info: 504-940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now