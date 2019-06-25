|
Bernel Anthony Thompson, Jr., a native of New Orleans, LA transitioned peacefully to his heavenly home on Friday, June 21, 2019. Bernel leaves to cherish precious memories, his devoted mother, Lois M. Williams; three children, Keith Jefferson, Antonia Marie Lewis and Christopher Thompson; five siblings Lisa (Craig) Davis, Dwane M. Edmonds (Dallas, TX), Kermit V. Thompson (Fort Worth, TX); Clifford (Jackie) Carr and Briscoe Carr; one uncle, Dwayne (Linda) Toney, Atlanta, GA; three aunts, Yvonne (Lee) Nelson, (Tracy, CA); Maxine Riley and Jeanie McNeal; devoted childhood friend, Michael Williams, devoted friends, Mr. Morgan and Ms. Debbie, nine grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends, neighbors and his beloved UFC Family. Bernel was preceded in death by his father, Bernel Anthony Thompson, Sr., beloved stepfather, Clifford F. Williams; firstborn son, Marcus Braden Smith, brother, Terrence Steffon Thompson, uncle, Leroy Thompson, Jr., aunt, Ethel Williams, maternal grandparents, Riley and Augusta Mitchell and paternal grandparents, Leroy and Margaret Thompson, Sr. A Celebration of Life honoring Bernel Anthony Thompson, Jr., will be held at First Emanuel Baptist Church, 1829 Carondelet St., New Orleans, LA 70130 on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11 AM, Bishop Tommie L. Triplett, Jr., Officiating. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHURCH. Please sign guestbook online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019