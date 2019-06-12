Bernice Dumas Burrell peacefully entered eternal life on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Surrounded by family and friends, she quietly slipped away to join those loved ones who preceded her in death: Alvin (Husband), Oben and Rosa Laurent Dumas (parents), Leboria Riley (sister), Edwin Dumas (brother), Archie Walker and Ernest Rome (brothers-in-law) and many other family members and friends. She is survived by sisters Marie Girly Walker, Nelly Rome, Marie Claretta (Pierre) Steib, brother Louis Dumas (Virginia), sister-in-law Doris Dumas, Tammy Johnson and Ralph J. Walker Sr. (God-children). Devoted friends Jessie Wise, Linda Compton, Marie George, and Gertie Bernard, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Mrs. Burrell was born in Vacherie, LA. She relocated to New Orleans as a young woman and was employed for many years at Rex Sewing Factory and also at St. Mary's Dominican College as a cafeteria worker. Prior to 2008, she was an active parishioner of St. Francis DeSales, where she was a member of the Ladies' Sodality. In 2008, she became an active member of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church and participated in the Sunday Rosary group. Relatives, friends of the family, parishioners and clergy of St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, residents and staff of Guest Homes Apartments are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at St. Katherine Drexel Catholic Church, 2015 Louisiana Ave on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Visitation beginning at 8:30 AM, recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:15 AM, followed by Mass at 10:00 AM. Burial following at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church cemetery, 13281 LA Hwy 644, Vacherie, LA. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary