Bernie Dean Cryer Lewis was called to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the age of 80. She was a native of Bolivar, LA and a resident of Kenner, LA presently residing in Waggaman, LA. Bernie was a retired custodian with the Jefferson Parish School System. Beloved wife of the lateWillie Lee Lewis. Devoted mother of Willie Faye Lewis (Kevin) Brooks, Billy Ray (Adrienne) Lewis, and the late Kim Boldine. Grandmother of Kendrell, Ciara, Tiara, Tiona, Billy Ray Jr., Jeremy, and Tiara. Daughter of the late Ollie and Florence Watterson Cryer. Grandmother of the late Felicia Boldine. Sister of the late Florice Cryer Smith, and Oliver Sherman Cryer Sr. Aunt of the late Oliver Cryer, also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Sweet Home Christian Center, Big Creek A.M.E. Church, Second Zion Baptist Church of Marrero, Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Ama and neighboring churches are invited to attend the viewing at Sweet Home Christian Center 434 Jackson St. Kenner, LA on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 8:00a.m. until 9:30a.m. Funeral Service will be held at Big Creek A.M. E. Church, 18147 Highway 440 Kentwood, LA on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at noon. Pastor Kermit Brown Host Pastor/ Rev. Mitchell Wilson officiating. Interment: Big Creek A.M.E. Church Cemetery-Kentwood, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA.