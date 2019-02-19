The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
2319 Third St.
New Orleans, LA
View Map
Bertha Lee Hughes Cruell (Tot), entered eternal rest on Friday, February 15, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Daughter of the late Willie Lee Hughes and Bertha Lewis Hughes. Beloved wife of the late Norman Cruell. Mother of Barbara (Lee) Allen of Aurora, CO, Brenda Kennedy Cantrell of Allen, TX, Glenda Cruell of Garland, TX, Donna (Michael) Brousseau of Allen, TX, L'Tanya (Rene, Sr.) Ford, New Orleans, LA. Grandmother of John D. Williams, Jr., Naydja (Ken) Allen-David, Chadrick Kennedy, Tiffany Allen, Brandon Cantrell, L' Toya (Kendrick) Brumfield, Brittny Brousseau, Rene Ford, Jr., L'Tara (Nikolus) Berry, Jason (Mayor LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans, LA) Cantrell and Marcus Cantrell. Great grandmother of John D. Williams, III, Sidney Williams, Zachary David, Jacob David, Jaylen Cantrell, RayAnn Cantrell, Beyla Kennedy, Kenneth Brumfield, Rene Ford III, Nasir Berry, Kameryn Brumfield, one great-grandchild is on the way. Pilar and Divia Kennedy (Twins) preceded her in death and all her siblings. Relatives and Friends of the family, also Pastor, officers and members of New Zion Baptist Church, are all invited to attend a Homegoing Celebration on Friday, February 22, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church, 2319 Third St. New Orleans, La. At 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Pastor C.S. Gordon Jr., Officiating. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit our website www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guest book.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019
