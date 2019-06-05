Bertha Mae Sutton-Williams

Service Information
Doyle's Funeral Home
2430 Fourth Street
Slidell, LA
70459
(504)-643-5475
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doyle's Funeral Home
2430 Fourth Street
Slidell, LA 70459
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Doyle's Funeral Home
2430 Fourth Street
Slidell, LA 70459
Obituary
On Tuesday, June 2, 2019 Bertha Mae Sutton-Williams went to be with the Lord peacefully at the age of 63, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, James Williams Sr., her four sons Mike Sutton (Angelia), James Williams Jr., David Williams(Natasha), Vincent Williams (Ebonie), and one daughter Jessica(Carl) and also 15 grandchildren. One brother Warren Sutton Jr. three sisters Juanita Burgess, Deborah Long, and Shirley. Bether was proceeded in death by her mother Mrs. Della (Chadwiek) Sutton and father Mr.Warren Sutton Sr. The viewing will be Friday June 7, 2019 from 10:00 am-11:00 followed by the services at 11:00 and Doyle funeral home.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019
