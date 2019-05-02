Bertha Mae Williams Fink, a resident of the Algiers area of New Orleans since 1945 and a resident of Woldenberg Village Assisted Living, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the age of 93. She was the widow of the late, Fabian Frederick Fink of Algiers, married 60 years. She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Ann Fink Guice of Ocean Springs, MS; her son, Michael F. Fink of Huntingdon Valley, PA (William J. Best); 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren (William L. Guice IV and Patti Guice, Julia and Riggs Guice of Biloxi; Nathan Tyler Guice and Missy Guice, Tyler, Sydney and Deacon Guice of Mandeville); and many loving nieces and nephews who have filled her years with love. She is survived by her cousin, Orza Dugie Woodson of Chandler, TX and one sister, Lucille Williams Johnson of Santa Clara, CA. Bertha was born June 20, 1925 in Davidson, Tillman County, OK, the daughter of Dora Ann Griggs Williams (1900-1992) of Clear Creek, AR and William Butler Williams, Sr. (1896-1980) of Pecan Gap, TX. She is predeceased by her many siblings, sister Virginia Oleta Williams Couples and brothers, Oran, John Edgar, William B. Williams Jr., Aubrey Dean and 3 brothers and a sister who died as infants. A beautiful, warm and soft-spoken person, she was a homemaker, gardener and expert cook. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a high school graduate, who loved the New York Yankees, Duke basketball and attending home games of our New Orleans Saints, uptown and in the Dome. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 beginning at 8:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers in memory of Bertha Fink, the family welcomes donations of time or funds to a worthy . Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 8, 2019