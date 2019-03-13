Bertha Marie Trapani Booty passed away in Metairie, Louisiana on Friday, March 8, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of the late William Frederick Booty, Sr. for 50 years. Mother of Billy Frederick Booty, Jr., DDS (Elizabeth), Gina Booty Diecedue (Gus), Tina Booty Nolen (Chris), and Michael Frederick Booty (Kimberleigh). Grandmother of Nicholas des Bordes, Dorion Booty, Anabelle des Bordes, Sophie Nolen, Hunter Nolen, and the late Isabel Victoria Booty. Sister of Michael Trapani, Jr., Paul Trapani, and the late Frank Trapani. Daughter of Michael and Bertha George Trapani. Bertha was a graduate of Redemptorist High School. She worked as a pre-kindergarten aide at St. Louis King of France. She was a member of the St. Louis King of France Parents Club and the Lakeshore Volleyball League. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 30 East 33rd St New York, NY 10016. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 AM. Visitation will begin at 9 AM. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary