Bertiel Keller Boyd, 97, of New Orleans, LA passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019. Daughter of the late George and Beatrice Smith, and first married to the late Lee Norwood Keller, Bertiel is survived by her children: Johnnie Doyle (William), Bertiel K. Watkins, Theresa and Vincent Keller Sr. (Catherine), 23 grandchildren, 104 great-grandchildren, 73 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Second married to the late Ned Boyd, Bertiel is preceded in death by her late husbands, her parents, 2 daughters and 3 sons. All are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00AM at Second Morning Star Baptist Church, 2616 St. Andrew St, New Orleans, LA. Rev. Winston Rick officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park, 8200 Airline Dr, Metairie, LA. Professional services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019