She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Bessie McCoy; husbands, Merlyn Flynn and Joseph Manney; siblings, Ruth Kloepfer, James McCoy, Lowell McCoy, Mary Esther Barnes and Wayne McCoy. She is survived by her children Colleen Patania, Debbie Herbert (Rick), Barry Flynn, Michele Gautro (James) and stepdaughter, Kathy Netzhammer. Loving grandmother to Michael Patania Jr. (deceased), Trisha Gautro, Randy Herbert, Mindy Lane (Kenny), Josh Gautro, and Karl Netzhammer (Liz). Great Grandmother to Alanna Lane, Ethan Lane and Rowan Herbert. She is also survived by her sister, Elverne Tipton and brother, Pressley McCoy and a host of nieces and nephews. Besse was born in Fresno, California on June 25, 1922. She graduated from Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota with a BS in nursing. After moving to New Orleans with her four children in 1960, she began teaching nursing at the Touro Infirmary School of Nursing. She rose to the position of Director of Nursing at Touro where she worked until 1971. She then helped set up and became Director of Inservice at East Jefferson General Hospital form 1971-1978. After her retirement from East Jefferson, she volunteered at the East Jefferson Community Service Center and conducted exercise classes for the elderly. She was a member of the Quaker Friends Meeting of New Orleans. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the memorial service at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001 on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. The family wishes to express their thanks to the caregivers at Passages Hospice and Tiffany Williams for their attentive care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Quaker Friends Meeting of New Orleans, 921 S. Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 29, 2019