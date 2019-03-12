The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
(504) 888-8440
For more information about
Bessie Seeger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
4747 Veterans Blvd
Metairie, LA 70006
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bessie Seeger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bessie Cantrelle Seeger


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bessie Cantrelle Seeger Obituary
Bessie Cantrelle Seeger passed away on March 9th, 2019 at 94 years of age. Daughter of the late Allen Cantrelle and Noella Babin Cantrelle, she was born on February 3rd, 1925 in Houma, Louisiana. She is preceded in death by her late husband John E. Seeger Sr., her parents Allen and Noella Cantrelle, and her son Kenneth William Seeger. She is survived by her sons, John Jr. (Kathy), David (Annie) and Donald (Debbie), and her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jared, Chad, Cory and Chris Seeger, Cynthia Tate, Christina Black, and Daniela Palmer. She was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren, Victoria, Gavin, William, Cole, Caroline, Madison, Graham, Noah, Kensley and Eliette. Bessie was a Life Member of Thomas J. Hanley, Jr. Unit 350 and also a member of long standing in VFW Auxiliary # 6640. Relatives and friends are invited to attend services on Friday March 15th, 2019 at Leitz-Egan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Blvd in Metairie, LA. Visitation will be held from 11AM to 1PM with a funeral service to begin at 1PM. Internment will follow at Garden of Memories, 4800 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA. Donations to the Diabetes Foundation in lieu of flowers. Amen. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home
Download Now