Bessie Cantrelle Seeger passed away on March 9th, 2019 at 94 years of age. Daughter of the late Allen Cantrelle and Noella Babin Cantrelle, she was born on February 3rd, 1925 in Houma, Louisiana. She is preceded in death by her late husband John E. Seeger Sr., her parents Allen and Noella Cantrelle, and her son Kenneth William Seeger. She is survived by her sons, John Jr. (Kathy), David (Annie) and Donald (Debbie), and her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jared, Chad, Cory and Chris Seeger, Cynthia Tate, Christina Black, and Daniela Palmer. She was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren, Victoria, Gavin, William, Cole, Caroline, Madison, Graham, Noah, Kensley and Eliette. Bessie was a Life Member of Thomas J. Hanley, Jr. Unit 350 and also a member of long standing in VFW Auxiliary # 6640. Relatives and friends are invited to attend services on Friday March 15th, 2019 at Leitz-Egan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Blvd in Metairie, LA. Visitation will be held from 11AM to 1PM with a funeral service to begin at 1PM. Internment will follow at Garden of Memories, 4800 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA. Donations to the Diabetes Foundation in lieu of flowers. Amen. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary