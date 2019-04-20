Bessie Lee Alexander entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in Franklin, LA on April 26, 1924 to the late George Sparrow and the late Frances Harrison Sparrow. She lived in New Orleans, LA the majority of her life and most recently resided in Miramar Beach, FL. Bessie was a faithful member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish. She loved homemaking, crafting, movies, music, and dancing. Bessie was known as a woman of her word and would give her last. She had an outgoing personality and a great sense of humor. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and loved ones. Bessie was preceded in death by her son, Charles Joseph Alexander, Sr.; parents; and a host of brothers and sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Anthony (Darlene) Alexander; daughter-in-law, D'Juan Alexander; grandchildren, Charles Alexander, Jr., Shannon Alexander, Latreal Pollard-Alexander, Anthony Pollard-Alexander and Ashli` Alexander; great- grandchildren, Bailey Blanchard, Beioncee` Moore, Delmiree` Moore and Windell Moore; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. A visitation will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 2015 Louisiana Ave., New Orleans, LA, at 8:30 am with remarks at 9:15 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am. Interment will be held at Lake Lawn Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Davis-Watkins Funeral Home of Miramar Beach, FL and Rhodes Funeral Home of New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary