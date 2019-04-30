Bethoe Gessner Levy, writer, columnist, and co-owner of Creative Services, Inc., an advertising graphics production firm, passed away on Sunday, April 28 after a brief illness. She was 92 years old. Mrs. Levy was born June 14, 1926, in Centralia, Illinois, and grew up in Meridian, Mississippi. She attended Sophie Newcomb College and graduated in English and Journalism from Louisiana State University in 1947. After graduation, Mrs. Levy worked on various publications, including magazines and daily and weekly newspapers. She was a writer and editor at Home Gardening Magazine, with offices in the carriage house of the Hermann-Grima House in the French Quarter. She also wrote a regular column titled "Serendipity" for The Clarion Herald, the official newspaper of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. Mrs. Levy's long career in the advertising arts began with writing and production stints for several advertising agencies, including The Ross Agency in New Orleans and the New Orleans branch of the Joseph Katz Agency of New York and Baltimore. A pioneer in scriptwriting and television production, Mrs. Levy wrote scripts for WDSU –TV in its early days. In 1962, Mrs. Levy and her husband, Gus D. Levy, an art director, opened Creative Services, Inc., one of the first graphic arts studios in the area and one that remained in the forefront of the New Orleans business and advertising communities for almost 40 years. Mrs. Levy was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Gus D. Levy, and her parents, Ruby Lee Wilson and George Bagur Gessner. She is survived by three children, Joël Gessner Levy, Robert George Levy (Theresa) and Gwynneth Torres Berger (Sidney). Survivors also include four granddaughters, Harper Levy Buman (Nathan), Wallace Levy McKeel (Alan), Tourné Gessner Torres and Eliska Torres Fournier (Shawn) and two great grandchildren, Julien Daniel Fournier and Breda Elizabeth Buman. The family wants to thank Mrs. Levy's devoted caretakers for their loving service to her, especially Monic Williams, Margaret Grimes, Bessie Tircuit and Lisa Rodriguez. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Lake Lawn Mausoleum. The family requests no flowers. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019