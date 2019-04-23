Betty Abbiegale Foster Cates was born August 24, 1932 in New Orleans La. She is the youngest daughter of the late Walter Bernard Foster, Sr. and Darcus "Dinky" Pellebon Foster. Betty is the wife of Sidney Hayward Cates, III; mother of The Honorable Sidney Hayward Cates, IV, Kim Cates Parker, mother-in-law of Lionel Parker, Jr.; sister of Harvey Foster, the late Walter B. Foster Jr., Georgiana "Hanny" Davillier, and Earle Winnier; sister-in-law of Emelda Foster, Shirley Gueno and Lawrence Winnier; grandmother of Sidney Hayward Cates V, (wife Catherine Dannel Cates), Rebecca Anne Parker, Lauren Cates Warner (husband Rodney Warner), Abigail Elizabeth Parker; great grandmother of Sidney Hayward Cates VI, Olivia Simone Warner, Brian Maxwell Warner and Ronniesha Brown. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Sylvia Martin, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and other relatives and friends. Betty attended Valena C. Jones, Xavier Preparatory High School, Straights Business School, and she was an employee of Orleans Parish School System including Crocker Elementary, LB Landry and O. Perry Walker High Schools and Carter and Cates APLC. Betty was a member of Sugar Bowl Wive's Organization, Penny Pinchers Card Club, Fun Bunch Social & Pleasure Club, Friends of the Bowling League at Orbit Bowling Alley. Relatives and friends of the family, priest, parishioners, deacons, members of the Altar Society, Eucharistic Minister and Lectors of St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Housing Authority, New Orleans Police Department, Harahs Casino are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 7300 Crowder Blvd., New Orleans, LA on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am with Reverend Monsignor Earl Gauthreaux, Celebrant assisted by Deacon Terrel Borussard. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am; Recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 am. Arrangements by Duplain W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary