Betty Ann Dupre passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, Earl Dupre; her daughter, Mary Beth Dupre; and her parents, Isabel and John McCormick. She is the loving mother of Earl Dupre, Jr. (Mary), Robin Dupre Reed, Joanna Dupre Butler (Jerry), and William "Billy" Dupre (Janis). She is the devoted grandmother of Jake Dupre, Todd Dupre, Toni Reed, Justin Reed, Tuesdae Butler, and Dakota Butler. She is the loving great- grandmother of Casey, Chad, and Ashlyn. She is the cherished sister of Celeste Puderer, Dillon McCormick, and Arnold McCormick. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Betty Ann was a proud former server at McDonald's at Terry Parkway and Carol Sue in Terrytown where she was well known as "the breakfast lady." A devoted Catholic, Betty Ann was passionate about her Irish Channel heritage. She was a proud 1952 graduate of Redemptorist all girls high school and remained close to many of her classmates. She was very kind and compassionate to everyone. She referred to everyone as "Heart", which describes her friendly and loving character. Her greatest passion was caring for and spending time with her beloved family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Special thanks to the staff of Willowood at Woldenberg Village in Algiers and Passages Hospice for their kind and loving care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a Memorial Visitation from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church, 923 Josephine Street, New Orleans. Private Family Interment to follow at a later date at Biloxi National Cemetery, Biloxi, Mississippi. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 31, 2019