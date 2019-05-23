Betty Bernissant Lipari, a loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully May 19, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Michael Lipari, Jr. Mother of Michael S. Lipari (Kathy), Mark E. Lipari (Patty), Melinda L. Penedo (Greg), Michele A. Lipari, and Myles D. Lipari (Stacy); grandchildren Niki McKay (Dan), Jeffrey Lipari (Christina), Christine Blancher (Johnny), Chad Penedo (Andrea), Corey Penedo (Brandy), Megan Brown (Jimmy), Michael Lipari (Erin), Chase Lipari; her step-grandchildren, Danielle Wallace, Devin Wallace, and Alyssa Wallace; also survived by 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ione Bernissant Riordan (Gus), Jean Bernissant Dimak (late Steve), as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Edwin Sidney Bernissant and Ione Gagnan Bernissant; stepdaughter of the late Yolande Olivier Bernissant and sister of the late Joan Bernissant Hingle. Betty was an avid bridge player who enjoyed playing with numerous clubs. She cherished her children, but her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren engage in all their extracurricular activities. She also loved spending quality time with her sisters. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. The visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Metairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to your or to Jesuit High School New Orleans: www.jesuitnola.org/donate/ Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 29, 2019