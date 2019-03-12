The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Betty Bickham Sumrall passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a native of New Orleans, former resident of Metairie and resided in Covington for the past 19 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Dewitt Sumrall. Loving mother of Colleen Sumrall Peterson (Cliff). Daughter of the late Thomas Carroll Bickham and Sue Falkner Bickham. Stepdaughter of George Edward Guglielmo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. Services at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com http://www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2019
