Betty Chauvin Mertz, wife of the departed William Mertz, age 89, of Jesuit Bend, LA, passed away June 3, 2019 at 8:59 PM, surrounded by her family. She was born July 12, 1929 to Rene and Ella Buras Chauvin. She was preceded in death by her brothers Harvey, Ray, Louis and Richard Chauvin. She is survived by her beloved sister, Lynda Chauvin Gilbert. She married William Mertz April 21 1951, and they remained married for 56 years until his death. They made a life devoted to family, and traveled the world together. They have four children, Kathy (Jerome) Richard, William Mertz, Thomas (Andrea) Mertz, Michael (Debbie) Mertz and Cathy Scarabin. She was a wonderful mother not only to her children, but to her son and daughters in law, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She had many stories to tell, like the first time she met her husband, or driving to Alaska in an RV, or going to the theater for just a quarter, but the best story she gave us was her life. We welcome you to celebrate her final story with us. We are at peace knowing she was eagerly greeted by her love. Together in their new life, wherever they may go, they will always remember to stop and smell the flowers. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 8968 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse, LA on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11 am. Visitation will be held at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 7 pm until 9 pm and again on Friday morning from 8 am until 10:30 am. Interment, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery, Belle Chasse, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 6, 2019